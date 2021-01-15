Pew Poll: Trump drops to 26% approval rate (his lowest ever)

A Pew Poll has President Donald Trump with a 26% approval rating, the lowest of his presidency. Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden has a 64% approval rate:

As Joe Biden prepares to take office just days after a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol, 64% of voters express a positive opinion

of his conduct since he won the November election. Majorities also approve of Biden’s Cabinet selections and how he has explained his plans and policies for the future. Donald Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29%) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct. The share of voters who rate Trump’s conduct since the election as only fair or poor has risen from 68% in November to 76%, with virtually all of the increase coming in his “poor” ratings (62% now, 54% then). Trump voters, in particular, have grown more critical of their candidate’s post-election conduct. The share of his supporters who describe his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10% to 20%.

And:

As has been the case throughout Trump’s four years as president, Republicans and Democrats remain deeply divided – in this case, over Trump’s culpability in the unprecedented assault on the Capitol and whether he should be removed from office in the final days of his presidency. Only about half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (52%) say Trump bears any responsibility for the violence and destruction in the Capitol and 79% do not think he should be removed from office before Jan. 20. Virtually all Democrats and Democratic leaners (95%) say Trump bears at least some responsibility for the riot– and 83% favor his removal as president.

Now the question is: what will be his final approval rating as he leaves office next week?

Pew poll: 68% say Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure for many years to come; just 29% say he should remain a major figure in U.S. politics. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2021

