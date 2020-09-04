Pentagon orders iconic military Stars and Stripes newspaper shut down for no good reason

Coincidence or not? At a time when President Donald Trump has serious political problems with rank-and file-military, and a poll shows troops would vote by a 5 point margin for Vice President Joe Biden over Trump, the Pentagon is ordering the military journalism icon to shut down. By September 30th.

Why it’s happening is one question. But a bigger underlying question is this:



What’s the rush?

USA Today broke the news:

Even for those of us who are all too wearily familiar with President Donald Trump’s disdain for journalists, his administration’s latest attack on the free press is a bit of a jaw-dropper. In a heretofore unpublicized recent memo, the Pentagon delivered an order to shutter Stars and Stripes, a newspaper that has been a lifeline and a voice for American troops since the Civil War. The memo orders the publisher of the news organization (which now publishes online as well as in print) to present a plan that “dissolves the Stars and Stripes” by Sept. 15 including “specific timeline for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide.” “The last newspaper publication (in all forms) will be September 30, 2020,” writes Col. Paul Haverstick Jr., the memo’s author.

It has a long, illustrious and highly respected history in both the military and journalistic worlds:

The first Stars and Stripes rolled off presses Nov. 9, 1861 in Bloomfield, Missouri when forces headed by Ulysses Grant overran the tiny town on the way to Cape Girardeau. A group of Grant’s troops who had been pressmen before the war set up shop at a local newspaper office abandoned by its Confederate sympathizer publisher. Since then Stars and Stripes has launched the careers of famous journalists such as cartoonist Bill Mauldin and TV commentator Andy Rooney. And its independence from the Pentagon brass has been guaranteed by such distinguished military leaders at Gens. John G. Pershing, George Marshall and Dwight Eisenhower. Eisenhower once reprimanded Gen. George Patton for trying to censor Mauldin cartoons he didn’t like.

And a very important role (which is worth putting in boldface):

It’s also arguably one of the most powerful weapons our soldiers have carried into battle with them. As a publication that’s underwritten by the military but not answerable to the brass, Stars and Stripes embodies that most American of values: the right to speak truth to power.

Is it possible this is why there’s an attempt to eliminate it now? The official explanation is that it’s for budgetary reasons — but Congress has not only not agreed to this but some have nixed the idea:

The memo ordering the publication’s dissolution claims the administration has the authority to make this move under the president’s fiscal year 2021 defense department budget request. It zeroed out the $15.5 million annual subsidy for Stars and Stripes. But Congress, which under the Constitution has the power to make decisions about how the public’s money is spent, has not yet approved the president’s request. In fact, the version the House approved earlier this summer explicitly overruled the decision to pull the plug on Stars and Stripes, restoring funding for the paper.

BREAKING: Trump is ordering the military's independent newspaper, the 'Stars and Stripes' to be shut down for good. It had been a voice for our troops since the Civil War. Why? Likely because Trump doesn't want our troops to know what's really happening in America. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 4, 2020

every headline needs to explain that he's doing this to eliminate dissenting voices from the military https://t.co/M2Y0iUp4KA — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 4, 2020

"The Pentagon delivered an order to shutter Stars and Stripes, a newspaper that has been a lifeline and a voice for American troops since the Civil War." When you don't like what they say about you, make them shut down. Utterly reprehensible.https://t.co/2GvuGJ3YSF — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) September 4, 2020

Trump has taken over VOA, Radio Free Europe, etc… planting loyalists, firing critical journalists. He can't do that with Stripes so he's just… zeroing out the budget. Congress didn't act, didn't take Trump/Esper's attacks on Stripes seriously, just shook their fists. — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 4, 2020

A single F35 costs about 8x Stars and Stripes annual budget https://t.co/H2alyY7ccS — Andy Orin (@andyorin) September 4, 2020

Trump is killing Stars and Stripes while the Bannon associate he appointed to oversee Voice of America, Michael Pack, is turning that agency into Breitbart International, and Bill Barr is selling propaganda on TV. The fascist coup is in its final stages. https://t.co/5cNCrjI7lI — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 4, 2020

Adding injury to insult, @realDonaldTrump is shutting down the legendary military newspaper, @starsandstripes.

The president who boasts how much money he’s given the military claims this is a budgetary move.https://t.co/eAABcWivXe — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 4, 2020

Can you believe this guy? Lindsey? Ernst? Anybody? Trump and Stars and Stripes: attacking an American icon https://t.co/H6ubgz9fmy — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 4, 2020

How can DOD justify killing @starsandstripes an independent voice to the troops since the 1860’s allegedly to save a 15 million dollar yearly subsidy? Amounts to nothing in the Pentagon budget. Congress, over to you – will Congress add the money back in? — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 4, 2020

I read Stars and Stripes extensively when I served on active duty in Guam, as did many military members and their families. Why are @EsperDoD and @realDonaldTrump hurting our military again? Also, when is @POTUS going to condemn Putin for paying the Taliban to kill US troops? https://t.co/2NnfDA1vqy — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 4, 2020

What if trump doesn’t actually love the troops at all? https://t.co/jIwrup5hqY — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) September 4, 2020

GO HERE for more discussion on this story.