Pentagon chief opposes using active duty troops to quell protests
Washington (AFP) – US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he was against using active duty troops to quell the protests for racial justice gripping the United States — breaking with President Donald Trump’s recent threat to deploy the military to restore order.Tens of thousands of demonstrators had defied night-time curfews in several US cities going into a ninth day of unrest to voice anger over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed black man killed by a white police officer last week in Minnesota.But the demonstrations were largely peaceful and while there were tense sta…