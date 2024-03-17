Pence says nope; Trump calls for a “bloodbath” if he loses in November

The weekend political news has swung from a tribute to statesmanship (Mike Pence, Friday) to a 90-minute “profanity-filled” diatribe in Ohio (Donald Trump, Saturday). What will Sunday bring?

Four candidates for the Republican nomination for president stooped to endorse Trump after dropping out: Gov. Doug Burgum (ND), Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL), Sen. Tim Scott (SC), and Vivek Ramaswamy (OH).

Not former Vice President Pence.

On Friday, Pence said he would not endorse Trump. In contrast, earlier in the month outgoing Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) became the highest ranking Republican to endorse Trump.

Last summer, NBC News found that only four of 44 former Cabinet members were willing to publicly endorse Trump.

Here’s a vivid example of why some GOP leaders have distanced themselves from the former president.

In his Ohio speech, ostensibly one to support Bernie Moreno’s candidacy for the Ohio state Senate, Trump stepped up his support for political violence.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it.”

This is how Trump tells his cult followers how to act. This is how he triggered January 6th, an act of domestic, stochastic terrorism

Trump met with law enforcement in Ohio. As he shook the hand of one police officer, the cop said, “Biggest fan—save our country. Save our country!” You won’t see this on the news. pic.twitter.com/0fT7uBEwLV — Julia ?? (@Jules31415) March 16, 2024

He is also flipping criticism of his candidacy: “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.” And, “if you vote with Biden this country is finished.”

In addition to predicting a more violent version of January 6th, Trump praised the 2021 insurrectionists, calling those who had been convicted and imprisoned “hostages.”

Just say no to violent political speech.

From Germany. Because they know. pic.twitter.com/BNm5B1i054 — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) March 12, 2024