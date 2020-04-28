Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Apr 28, 2020 in coronavirus, Featured, Politics |

Pence refuses to wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic while visiting

If RCA ever wants to update its old logo it should replace the dog with Vice President Mike Pence. Pence refused to wear a mask when asked to wear one while visiting the Mayo Clinic.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday refused to wear a mask during his visit to Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic, which requires all staff, patients, and visitors to wear a face covering while at the medical center. In a since-deleted tweet, the Mayo Clinic called out the veep, saying it “had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today.” But that apparently didn’t stop Pence from visiting with staff and even a patient in a crowded hospital room without wearing a mask. “Part of our protocol for ensuring your safety is to require all patients, visitors and staff to wear a face covering or mask while at Mayo Clinic to guard against transmission of COVID-19,” the hospital’s website reads.

Pence, as expected had answer: he had been declared virus free, was following guidelines, wanted to look people in the eye (Mr. Veep: if a mask keeps you from seeing then you put it on wrong). Clearly the reason is this:

Pence has eschewed wearing a mask in public, following in the footsteps of President Trump, who declared earlier this month that he would probably not wear one even while announcing new CDC guidance recommending that citizens don face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pence has now become a punchline because of his constant praise of Trump that makes him the punch lines of comedians. Here’s Pence in a typical pose when he’s with Trump.

RCA: You need to sign him. On the other hand, it’s not urgent: his character won’t change the day he leaves the White House.