Dec 5, 2019

Pelosi: House will start drafting impeachment charges since Trump “leaves us no choice but to act”

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced today that she’s asked House Democrats to start drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump because he “leaves us no choice but to act.”

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility … today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.

“The facts are uncontested,” she said. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our constitution,” she added. “Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic,” she said.

The announcement tees up a House floor vote in the coming weeks that would make Trump just the fourth president in American history to face an impeachment vote, and the third to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“In America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said.

“The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our Founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States,” she said.

About an hour later, President Trump tweeted his first reaction, saying that Democrats are focused on impeachment after they “gave up on the ridiculous Mueller ‘stuff.'” He said that impeachment is rarely used and suggested impeaching him will set a bad precedent for future presidents.

However, all political experts except the most hopelessly optimistic note that once the impeachment case comes to trial in the Senate it has virtually zero chance of convicting Trump, who now has such complete control over his party that a recent poll thinks Trump is a better President that onetime GOP icon Abraham Lincoln.

It is no secret that Pelosi was quietly assessing House Dems’ desires on how to proceed with impeachment. Democrats’ impeachment argument has recently contained a new basic strand — that Trump is a threat to American democracy and that his impeachment is urgent. But, again, Senate nonconviction is as certain a certainty as we’ve seen in U.S. politics. Meanwhile, the White House is preparing for an aggressive defense.

Here is her full announcement:

What impact is this having politically? The Daily MSN tracking poll shows it hasn’t enormously or even significantly damaged Trump’s support that that the political divide continues to be extremely close.