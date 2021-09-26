" />

Pelosi confident $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill will pass this week

Reuters

By Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence on Sunday that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will pass this week but said she may not bring it to the floor on Monday as she previously pledged. In an interview with This Week’s George Stephanopoulos on ABC, Pelosi also said that the final value of President Joe Biden’s larger $3.5 billion reconciliation bill involving social spending might end up being smaller. “Let me just say that we’re going to pass the bill this week,” Pelosi said, referring to the smaller of the two measur…

