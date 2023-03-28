" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Crime / PECKER THRUST INTO HEADLINES AGAIN

PECKER THRUST INTO HEADLINES AGAIN

by Leave a Comment

Former National Enquirer CEO David Pecker has beem pitchforked into the headlines again as he testified in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. The New York Times:

The Manhattan grand jury weighing evidence about Donald J. Trump’s role in a hush-money payment to a porn star heard testimony on Monday from a crucial witness, but there was no sign an indictment had been filed, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The witness, David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, also testified in January. Since the grand jury was impaneled early this year by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, it has heard from at least nine witnesses — including Mr. Pecker, who has now appeared twice — and is expected to vote on an indictment soon.

It is unclear whether the grand jury took any action on Monday, but one of the people with knowledge of the matter said it had not voted on an indictment. Grand juries operate in secret, leaving the timing of indictments something of a mystery.

Mr. Pecker was a key player in the hush-money episode. He and the tabloid’s top editor helped broker the deal between the porn star, Stormy Daniels, and Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s fixer at the time.
His testimony is big news on the cable TV political entertainment shows. And makes for great headlines in tabloids:

src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>