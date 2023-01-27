" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Crime / Paul Pelosi Attack Graphic Bodycam Video Released (Full police video)

Paul Pelosi Attack Graphic Bodycam Video Released (Full police video)

by Leave a Comment

Video has been released of the October 28th, politically motivated hammer attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of then-Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi. The bottom line: it was a brutal attack and the many people in the Republican Party, right wing media and online who spread homophotic conspiracy theories have proven to be wrong. In 21st century America when people indulge in conspiracy theories and are proven wrong, they just move onto another conspiracy theory, with no consquences happening and no apologies or corrections issued.

Here’s the video in its entirety WARNING: It is graphic and the most shocking part is Pelosi’s belabored breathing:

The Washington Post:

Police body-camera video showing the October attack on the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with audio of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, were made public Friday, revealing footage of the moment he was bludgeoned by a hammer-wielding intruder looking for his wife.

Judge Stephen M. Murphy of San Francisco Superior Court ordered the release of the evidence, including portions of a police interview with the suspect, David DePape, after The Washington Post and other news organizations pressed for copies.

The tapes illuminate a harrowing sequence: Pelosi alerting a 911 dispatcher of an armed man who was feet away, listening to the call and interjecting comments; DePape beating Pelosi in plain view of the officers; and DePape, after his arrest, describing his plans to kidnap and snap the bones of the then-House Speaker.

A clip of the assault at the Pelosi home in San Francisco before dawn on Oct. 28 was shown in court last month but, until now, had been otherwise shielded from view.

Wild rumors, amplified by conservative activists and bloggers, had surged after the 2 a.m. attack 11 days before the 2022 midterm elections, and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office argued that unsealing video and audio could fuel more misinformation while risking DePape’s right to a fair trial. Someone, for instance, could edit the clips to manipulate audiences on social media.

But Judge Murphy ruled that footage playing in a public courtroom should be handed to the media.

“These are open facts. They are known facts,” said Thomas Burke, a lawyer representing the coalition of news organizations that pushed for access to the evidence, including The Post. “The public’s right of access should not be dependent on conspiracy theories.”

The internet gossip had spread rapidly to Capitol Hill, where Republican officials groundlessly cast doubt on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi’s account of the violence and referenced baseless homophobic conspiracy theories.

Prosecutors, however, have said that what happened was clear — and that DePape himself outlines his actions in tapes like those just publicly released.