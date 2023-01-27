Paul Pelosi Attack Graphic Bodycam Video Released (Full police video)

Video has been released of the October 28th, politically motivated hammer attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of then-Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi. The bottom line: it was a brutal attack and the many people in the Republican Party, right wing media and online who spread homophotic conspiracy theories have proven to be wrong. In 21st century America when people indulge in conspiracy theories and are proven wrong, they just move onto another conspiracy theory, with no consquences happening and no apologies or corrections issued.

Here’s the video in its entirety WARNING: It is graphic and the most shocking part is Pelosi’s belabored breathing:



The Washington Post:

Police body-camera video showing the October attack on the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with audio of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, were made public Friday, revealing footage of the moment he was bludgeoned by a hammer-wielding intruder looking for his wife. Judge Stephen M. Murphy of San Francisco Superior Court ordered the release of the evidence, including portions of a police interview with the suspect, David DePape, after The Washington Post and other news organizations pressed for copies. The tapes illuminate a harrowing sequence: Pelosi alerting a 911 dispatcher of an armed man who was feet away, listening to the call and interjecting comments; DePape beating Pelosi in plain view of the officers; and DePape, after his arrest, describing his plans to kidnap and snap the bones of the then-House Speaker. A clip of the assault at the Pelosi home in San Francisco before dawn on Oct. 28 was shown in court last month but, until now, had been otherwise shielded from view. Wild rumors, amplified by conservative activists and bloggers, had surged after the 2 a.m. attack 11 days before the 2022 midterm elections, and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office argued that unsealing video and audio could fuel more misinformation while risking DePape’s right to a fair trial. Someone, for instance, could edit the clips to manipulate audiences on social media. But Judge Murphy ruled that footage playing in a public courtroom should be handed to the media. “These are open facts. They are known facts,” said Thomas Burke, a lawyer representing the coalition of news organizations that pushed for access to the evidence, including The Post. “The public’s right of access should not be dependent on conspiracy theories.” The internet gossip had spread rapidly to Capitol Hill, where Republican officials groundlessly cast doubt on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi’s account of the violence and referenced baseless homophobic conspiracy theories. Prosecutors, however, have said that what happened was clear — and that DePape himself outlines his actions in tapes like those just publicly released.

Hannity did a segment last night about how the Paul Pelosi attack video "does not help the prosecution" and raises "more questions than it answers." Incredibly irresponsible and inaccurate stuff that has aged poorly barely 12 hours later. pic.twitter.com/5eB5Vc68Pu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2023

More than a month after Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked with a hammer, Tucker Carlson pushed the idea that the unreleased bodycam footage was a coverup. Needless to say, this aged like milk. pic.twitter.com/RaW666I6ax — Gabe Sanchez ? (@iamgabesanchez) January 27, 2023

Literally the first thing @elonmusk tweeted after taking over Twitter was to push a vile bigoted homophobic conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi’s attack. Attack footage just released dispels all of it. He might be incapable of shame, but I’m shaming him anyway. Apologize, Elon. — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 27, 2023

A lot of conservatives spread disgusting, nonsensical conspiracies about the Paul Pelosi attack — including Elon Musk. Some are still spreading them. Those people should be ashamed. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2023

Anyone who spread conspiracy theories about the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi is pure evil and should apologize immediately. That video is appalling. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 27, 2023

Can we please dig up every persons tweet who made fun of this or cast doubt? This was a sick attack and politicians minimizing it suck. Paul Pelosi attack video released – POLITICO https://t.co/JviDaaU3nq — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 27, 2023

To every single Republican who made jokes and spread lies about the attack on Paul Pelosi – shame on you. Shame on you. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) January 27, 2023

Paul Pelosi’s attacker was inspired by Fox News and Donald Trump. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) January 27, 2023

To the heartless Republicans who spread an anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi, an 82-year assault victim whose skull was smashed in The video proves you wrong but you bloody ghouls will never apologize for the pain you’ve caused How do you shame the shameless?! — Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 27, 2023

I may not be Columbo but the Paul Pelosi video confirms they were NOT both in their underwear. Wonder if Republican punditry and Elon Musk plan to apologize. pic.twitter.com/qMzAzGMm7c — ?DeathMetalViking? (@DeathMetalV) January 27, 2023

When you watch this MAGA crazy try to kill Paul Pelosi with a hammer to the head I want you to remember America's current Speaker of the House thought it was hilarious & joked about using the Speaker's gavel to hit Nancy Pelosi. McCarthy is unfit to serve.https://t.co/l405pDDsee — Rachel Bitecofer ?????? (@RachelBitecofer) January 27, 2023

One can only hope that there are enough good, decent people left in this country who will continue to be repulsed by the vile and classless right-wing conspiracy theorists, who comprise the MAGA movement, over what they are doing with the body cam of Paul Pelosi’s brutal beating. — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 27, 2023

Rewatched this clip of @GlennYoungkin joking about Paul Pelosi’s assault after seeing the actual footage of the attack…really just vile. pic.twitter.com/2dKJKPW7go — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 27, 2023

The Paul Pelosi video is horrid. You can see the fear in his eyes when police open the door. You can sense the aggravation as police stand there as the terrorist attempts to murder Pelosi—not stopping him until severe damage is done. Shame on the GOP electeds who mocked Pelosi. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 27, 2023

Hey, did I miss the stampede of accounts coming out to say they were wrong for the vile conspiracy theories they spread about the attack on Paul Pelosi? I can't hear anything over the crickets. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) January 27, 2023