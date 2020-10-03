PASSING THE TORCH: who is next in line if Donald is incapacitated or Dead

This list of succession, is by Jackson Cote who also notes that Ms. Cho, [who is Mitch McConnell’s wife] could not serve as potus because she is not a USA born person. You can read the rest of Cote’s article on history of this constitutional amendment, how it evolved, was amended, changed, over time. https://www.masslive.com/politics/2020/10/presidential-line-of-succession-who-would-take-charge-if-president-donald-trump-becomes-incapacitated-by-covid-19.html
Order of Succession:
1. Vice President – Mike Pence
2. Speaker of the House of Representatives – Nancy Pelosi
3. President Pro Tempore of the Senate – Chuck Grassley
4. Secretary of State – Mike Pompeo
5. Secretary of the Treasury – Steven Mnuchin
6. Secretary of Defense – Mark Esper
7. Attorney General – William Barr
8. Secretary of the Interior – David Bernhardt
9. Secretary of Agriculture – Sonny Perdue
10. Secretary of Commerce – Wilbur Ross
11. Secretary of Labor – Eugene Scalia
12. Secretary of Health and Human Services – Alex Azar
13. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Ben Carson
14. Secretary of Transportation – Elaine Chao*
15. Secretary of Energy – Dan Brouillette
16. Secretary of Education – Betsy DeVos
17. Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Robert Wilkie