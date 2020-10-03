PASSING THE TORCH: who is next in line if Donald is incapacitated or Dead

This list of succession, is by Jackson Cote who also notes that Ms. Cho, [who is Mitch McConnell’s wife] could not serve as potus because she is not a USA born person. You can read the rest of Cote’s article on history of this constitutional amendment, how it evolved, was amended, changed, over time. https://www.masslive.com/politics/2020/10/presidential-line-of-succession-who-would-take-charge-if-president-donald-trump-becomes-incapacitated-by-covid-19.html

Order of Succession:

1. Vice President – Mike Pence

2. Speaker of the House of Representatives – Nancy Pelosi

3. President Pro Tempore of the Senate – Chuck Grassley

4. Secretary of State – Mike Pompeo

5. Secretary of the Treasury – Steven Mnuchin

6. Secretary of Defense – Mark Esper

7. Attorney General – William Barr

8. Secretary of the Interior – David Bernhardt

9. Secretary of Agriculture – Sonny Perdue

10. Secretary of Commerce – Wilbur Ross

11. Secretary of Labor – Eugene Scalia

12. Secretary of Health and Human Services – Alex Azar

13. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Ben Carson

14. Secretary of Transportation – Elaine Chao*

15. Secretary of Energy – Dan Brouillette

16. Secretary of Education – Betsy DeVos

17. Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Robert Wilkie