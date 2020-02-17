Pakistan’s draconian rules on social media take activists by surprise
Image via Pxfuel. CC0On January 28, the Pakistan federal cabinet approved the “Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020,%20Rules%2c%202020.pdf)” without consulting other stakeholders or informing the public as The News International, an English-language daily, reportedon February 12, 2020. The rules and regulations have been inserted in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.These set of rules will regulate all social media activities online and the social media companies would be obliged to disclose any information or data to investigation agencies when requested by the au…