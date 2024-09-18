Over 100 Republican National Security Leaders Endorse Vice President Harris, Calling Trump ‘Unfit to Serve’

More than 100 high-level former Republican national security officials, former GOP members of Congress, former Ambassadors and other high-profile Republicans are signatories to a scathing letter stating that Donald J. Trump is “unfit to serve again as president” and endorsing Kamala Harris, although they might disagree with her on several issues.

Here is the letter. It is also available HERE.

We are former national security and foreign policy officials who served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and/or Donald Trump, or as Republican Members of Congress. We have served in the White House, the Departments of Defense, Treasury, State, Justice, Homeland Security, Commerce, and other agencies and in Congress.

We believe that the President of the United States must be a principled, serious, and steady leader who can advance and defend American security and values, strengthen our alliances, and protect our democracy. We expect to disagree with Kamala Harris on many domestic and foreign policy issues, but we believe that she possesses the essential qualities to serve as President and Donald Trump does not. We therefore support her election to be President.

We firmly oppose the election of Donald Trump. As President, he promoted daily chaos in government, praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests, and betrayed our values, democracy, and this country’s founding documents. In our view, by inciting the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and defending those who committed it, he has violated his oath of office and brought danger to our country. As former Vice President Pence has said “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Donald Trump’s susceptibility to flattery and manipulation by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, unusual affinity for other authoritarian leaders, contempt for the norms of decent, ethical and lawful behavior, and chaotic national security decision-making are dangerous qualities – as many honorable Republican colleagues and military officers who served in senior national security positions in his administration have frequently testified. He is unfit to serve again as President, or indeed in any office of public trust.

Vice President Harris has demonstrated a commitment to upholding the ideals that define our nation — freedom, democracy, and rule of law. Her experience as Attorney General of California and her leadership on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and as Vice President have helped prepare her to be President.

We are prepared to support her as President because she has:

• Consistently championed the rule of law, democracy, and our constitutional principles;

• Pledged to “ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world” and to honor and respect those who wear the uniform;

• Committed to sign the bipartisan Border Security package, drafted under the leadership of Republican Senator James Lankford and other Republicans, which would hire

1,500 new Customs and Border Protection personnel and provide more resources for law enforcement but was opposed by Donald Trump to avoid giving President Biden any

political advantage;

• Supported a strong NATO to stand up to Russia and protect European and American security and been firm in her support of Ukraine;

• Declared her intention to ensure that the United States will meet the economic and military competition with China;

• Declared her intention to “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself” and “to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests

against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists”;

• Demonstrated that she can engage in orderly national security decision-making, without the constant drama and Cabinet turnover of the Trump Administration; and

• Committed to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet in order to encourage a diversity of views and restore a measure of bipartisanship and comity to our domestic

politics.

We appreciate that many Republicans prefer Donald Trump to Kamala Harris, for a variety of reasons. We recognize and do not disparage their potential concerns, including about some of the positions advocated by the left wing of the Democratic party. But any potential concerns pale in comparison to Donald Trump’s demonstrated chaotic and unethical behavior and disregard for our Republic’s time-tested principles of constitutional governance. His unpredictable nature is not the negotiating virtue he extols. To the contrary, in matters of national security, his demeanor invites equally erratic behavior from our adversaries, which irresponsibly threatens reckless and dangerous global consequences.

In short, Donald Trump cannot be trusted “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic . . . and bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” We believe that Kamala Harris can, and we urge other Americans to join us in supporting her.

Among the signatories:

Admiral Steve Abbot

USN (Ret.), Former Deputy Homeland Security Advisor, George W. Bush Administration

Kenneth Adelman

Former Director, Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, Reagan Administration

Major General John Barry

USAF (Ret.), Former Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense

Admiral Kenneth Bernard

Former Special Assistant to the President, George W. Bush Administration

Robert D. Blackwill

Former Deputy National Security Advisor and Ambassador to India, George W. Bush Administration

William Bodie

Former Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, George W. Bush Administration

Richard Boucher

Former Assistant Secretary of State, George W. Bush Administration

James W. Cicconi

Former Assistant to the President & Deputy to the Chief of Staff, The White House, George H. W. Bush Administration

William Cohen

Former Secretary of Defense, Clinton Administration, and U.S. Senator, Maine

Joseph J. Collins

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, George W. Bush Administration

Barbara Comstock

Former Member of Congress, Virginia

Michael Donley

Former Secretary of the Air Force, George W. Bush Administration and Obama Administration

Raymond F. DuBois

Former Acting Under Secretary of the Army, George W. Bush Administration

Eric S. Edelman

Former Under Secretary of Defense, George W. Bush Administration

Mickey Edwards

Former Member of Congress, Oklahoma

Stuart M. Gerson

Former Acting Attorney General of the United States, George W. Bush Administration

Sen. Chuck Hagel

Former Secretary of Defense, Obama Administration, and former U.S. Senator, Nebraska

Christopher Hankin

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State; Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Clinton Administrations

Mark Harvey

Former Special Assistant to the President, Trump Administration

General Michael V. Hayden

Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, George W. Bush Administration and Obama Administrations

James A. Kelly

Former Assistant Secretary of State, George W. Bush Administration

Adam Kinzinger

Former Member of Congress, Illinois

Kenneth J. Krieg

Former Under Secretary of Defense, George W. Bush Administration

Dan Miller

Former Member of Congress, Florida

Vice Admiral Charles L. Munns

U.S. Navy (Ret.), George W. Bush Administration

John D. Negroponte

Former Director of National Intelligence and Former Deputy Secretary of State, George W. Bush Administration

Elizabeth Neumann

Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump Administration

Sean O’Keefe

Former Secretary of the Navy, George H.W. Bush Administration; Former NASA Administrator, George W. Bush Administration

Daniel M. Price

Former Deputy National Security Advisor, George W. Bush Administration

Dr. Wayne A. Schroeder

Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, George W. Bush Administration

William H. Taft IV

Former Deputy Secretary of Defense and Ambassador to NATO, George W. Bush Administration

Olivia Troye

Former Special Advisor to the Vice President, Trump Administration

Robert Tuttle

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, George W. Bush Administration

Colonel Terry Virts, USAF (Ret.)

Former NASA Astronaut, Former Commander of the International Space Station

William H. Webster

Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigations, Reagan and George H.W. Bush Administrations

Robert B. Zoellick

Former Deputy Secretary of State and U.S. Trade Representative, George W. Bush Administration; White House Deputy Chief of Staff, George H.W. Bush Administration