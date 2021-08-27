Our Most Recent Heroes: How We Should Remember Them

As we watch in horror the scenes of death and carnage that took place at the entrance to the Kabul airport 24 hours ago, this author feels somewhat regretful for having written an uplifting essay about “positive stories” coming out of Afghanistan only 24 hours before this tragedy – regardless of the “caveat” that “the stories and images out of that wretched country may become increasingly heartbreaking.”

I feel the moral obligation to follow-up that story with just two heartfelt sentiments.

First, my deepest condolences to the families, loved ones and friends of the 13 brave service members we lost in the dastardly attack and my prayers and best wishes for a quick and full recovery to those who were injured.

Second, I hope we will best remember them not only for their obvious dedication and bravery but also for the countless acts of selflessness and kindheartedness they, along with their fellow marines, soldiers, sailors, and airmen, were performing at the Kabul gateway to freedom and which we have tried to capture in humble words and in images.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III expressed it best when he said:

On behalf of the men and women of the Department of Defense, I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today…Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others. We mourn their loss. We will treat their wounds. And we will support their families in what will most assuredly be devastating grief.

Of course, we also mourn the deaths ands injuries suffered by desperate Afghan citizens trying to escape to freedom.