ORDERS FROM THE TOP (Cartoon and Column)

A couple days ago, a right-wing oafish cartooning colleague of mine tweeted that comparisons between Donald Trump sending his white nationalist terrorists to attack the Capitol in order to overturn a democratically-held election to install him as a fascist dictator and Charles Manson sending his followers to murder nine people, was wrong.

The people who don’t accept the comparison also don’t believe the attack was an insurrection and have a lot of trouble with the word “terrorists.” But the comparisons are valid.

First off, they’re both cults. If you don’t think the comparisons are valid, you’re probably in one of the cults. And if you’re in the Manson Family cult, then you’re probably really offended being compared to a bunch of MAGAts.

There is no evidence Charles Manson ever ordered the murders. There’s no evidence he ever told any of his followers to kill anyone. But he did send them out and they did commit murders, most notably, pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Charles Manson was found guilty of first degree murder in seven of the killings. The prosecution argued his ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy.

His ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy. That is important to note.

Donald Trump’s ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy which led to the attack on the United States Capitol complex. The people who share his ideology, which is a cult worship of Trump, are still denying it ever happened.

The people who followed Manson and who follow Trump are lunatics. They are cult members.

Donald Trump told his cult to be at the Capitol that day….to come to Washington. He tweeted it was going to be “wild.” His campaign spent $2.7 million to rally the terrorists. Donald Trump told them to march on the Capitol. They carried nooses and other assorted weapons. They brought zip ties. They chanted to hang Mike Pence. They called out for Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. They barged in by overrunning the Capitol Police. Five people died.

Charles Manson was not with his followers when they committed the murders. Trump was not with his followers either, but he said he would be. Trump did get to watch it on TV. According to reports, it made him really happy. When asked to call off the terrorists, he refused for hours. Even when he did call them off, he told them that he loved them and they were “very special.” That is a cult. Your cult leader loves you and says you’re “very special.”

Manson told his family he loved them.

Manson was tried by a jury. Trump was tried by the Senate, which was full of his cult members. Manson’s jury didn’t seat any members of his cult. Why? Because that would have been insane and wouldn’t have been a real trial.

There needs to be a real trial for Donald Trump, and as far away from politics as possible. No Trump cultists should be allowed to sit on the jury.

Donald Trump’s ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy. He needs to be tried for that.

By the way, another thing Trump and Manson have in common is they’re both white supremacists.



