Opposing voting by mail is voter suppression
By Penny M. VenetisThe images are stark: voters, primarily people of color, standing in the hot sun or in the rain for hours to exercise their fundamental constitutional right to vote. Shamefully, the recent images of voters in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and other states are no different than ones we have seen in almost every election cycle for nearly two decades. The big difference is that now, voters who vote in person during the global COVID-19 pandemic can die.In response to the coronavirus, governors around the country enacted emergency stay-at-home orders requiring all but “essenti…