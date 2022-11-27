by Don Hermann

This is your time. It won’t knock the door down. It’s open for you to act.

Yes, Georgia. We’ve got to hear your voice. Loud and clear. Demonstrate to yourself. Your family. America. The world. That decency. Honesty. Integrity. Equal rights. That Black Lives Matter. That a woman’s body is hers’. And not some bigots who wants to take away hers and all others freedoms. That you will not ride in the back of the bus again, while others ride in the front. That voting will be as convenient for minorities as others.

The message you want to give is clear. And forceful. That your kids will not grow up in a world where lying. Cheating. Manipulating. Doctoring history to minimize slavery. And the Holocaust are control tactics to win elections.

Let your voice be heard. You have a megaphpne. That can be heard around the world. It’s called the VOTE. If you don’t use it now, you may never have the chance again.

That should make you hands perspire uncontrollably.To give you some help and support, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 will be designated OPPORTUNITY DAY.

You are not going to be on an island alone. You will have plenty of support. The NBA will suppend all games on OPPORTUNITY DAY. THE NFL will suspend all practices on OPPORTUNITY DAY. We’ll encourage MLB players and celebrities and politicians of all stripes to encourage you and back you up.

This is your OPPORTUNITY to be heard. To make a statement. “THIS IS AMERICA. A FAIR AND JUST COUNTRY. Equal rights. Equal access to all citizens.

SPEAK UP. THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY. RAPHAEL WORNOCK IS YOU. Show people you mean it.

Photo 53337937 © Yuryz | Dreamstime.com