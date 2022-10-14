OPEN MEMO TO HERSCHEL WALKER

by Don Hermann

To: HERSCHEL WALKER

Fr; DON HERMANN

Re: OPEN MEMO

I find it admirable that a man of your football talents would like to devote your celebrity to representing the people of Georgia as one their two Senators. You must have quite an interest in politics that could be an outgrowth of your knowledge of American History.

A number of my friends and I follow politics and your candidacy was of interest to us. The following are questions that should shed some light on your capabilities and give perspective to people like us. Thank you for your time.

. When was World War I?

. What was the War of 1812 about?

. Did anything significant happen during the War of 1812?

. What business was Harry Truman in?

. What happened during Truman’s business?

. Who is the Governor of California?

. What was the Louisiana purchase about?

. Does Jonas Salk’s name mean anything to you?

. The American Indian War was about?

. Do you follow the news?

. How do you get your news?

. What major decision did Harry Truman make?

. When did the major depression of the 20th century end?

. What are the major issues before the Senate now?

. Why do you want to be a Senator?

. Does the name Harry Reid mean anything to you?

. What do you know about the Boston Tea Party?

. What was the League of Nations about?

. Who was President during the League of Nations period?

. Who was Herbert Hoover?

. Who was Margaret Chase Smith?

. What have you done that you wish you hadn’t done?

. Do you consider yourself a good role model? Why?

. How important was Martin Luther King, Jr.?

. Who are your role models? Please describe?

. What does a U.S. Senator do?

. Do you treat men and women alike?

Apparently you have a high regard for Donald Trump. Does any of the following bother you?

.About 25 women have claimed he touched them in unwanted ways. One of the women is taking him to court for rape.

If a woman you were associated with made that claim, what would you do?

According to the Washington Post Trump lied over 30,000 times during his presidency.

Trump failed in almost every business he started. Dozens. Would you invest with him?

Many people have been hurt financially by his broken promises.

He has a reputation of not paying people for their services.

What books have you read lately?

Thanks for your time. I hope this sheds some light on your candidacy.

