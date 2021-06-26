Once upon a time, T-Rex visited Alaska.

No, not the character “Rex” in the Toy Story films, although that particular toy may be owned by children in Alaska.

Instead, this is the T-Rex that visited Alaska:

From New Scientist, 24 June 2021:

“The Prince Creek fossil site is the furthest north that dinosaurs have been confirmed to have lived. Accessing the site today involves landing a small aeroplane on a gravel bar along the creek and then assembling rafts to float through a series of sheer cliffs held together by permafrost.

It is a frozen tundra now, but the climate was very different 70 million years ago. Petrified logs at the site suggest the area was at least partially forested then.”

From the science blog ALL YOU NEED IS BIOLOGY, 17 December 2016:



“At the end of the Cretaceous period, the Prince Creek formation was further north than it is today. Yet, at that time the Earth was going through a greenhouse effect phase, so the climate was a little warmer than it is today. It is thought that the mean annual temperature at Prince Creek was about 5°C, with summer maximums at about 18-20°C.”

In case you are wondering, 20°C = 68°F.

From India Today, 25 June 2021:

“Fossils from tiny baby dinosaurs discovered in northernmost Alaska offer strong evidence that the prehistoric creatures lived year-round in the Arctic and were likely warm-blooded, according to a study published on Thursday in the journal Current Biology.”

According to a science report published by Nature magazine, the dinosaurs that lived in ancient Alaska include “ceratopsids, dromaeosaurids, hadrosaurids, basal ornithopods, pachycephalosaurids, troodintids, and tyrannosaurids”.

This blogger has no idea what all of those dinosaur names mean. The only dinosaurs that he knows by name are the Tyrannosaurus, the Stegosaurus, the Brontosaurus and the Thesaurus.

The following video gives an introduction to the T-Rex:

