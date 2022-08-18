Once hated by the left, FBI is now US conservatives’ evil demon

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation are used to criticism, but never in the agency’s history have they faced anything like the attacks from conservatives after last week’s raid on former president Donald Trump’s Florida home. Over its more than 100-year history, the FBI has been excoriated by southerners committed to racist segregation, by civil libertarians defending political activists and especially by African Americans whose 1960s liberation movement was treated as an acute national threat by the agency. But the extraordinary threats of the past week origina…

Read More