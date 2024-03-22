That’s not a typo. This entry is about 22 March 2020.

It’s been 11 days since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic; 22 since the first death was announced the in the U.S. The virus has inflected more than 19,000 Americans and killed more than 200.

Too much misiformation about COVID-19 (still callend coronavirus four years ago) came directly from the White House. I think it’s important to remember – to check in with that game film, so to speak – as we live through the next seven(ish) months.

After all, the brain tends to forget details that have no direct emotional hook. Do you remember that Trump tried to label himself a “wartime” president four years ago, for example? That he was averaging 57 lies a week?

March 22nd was the 62nd day since the first (known) case in the U.S.

Italy led the world in total number of deaths and deaths per million; 183 of 195 countries had identified patients; Rand Paul was the first US Senator to say that he had tested positive. Trump had activated the National Guard in California, New York, and Washington, at the request of the governors. Washington state will get field hospital support.

Even though COVID-19 has fallen out of the breaking news cycle, unlike four years ago, the virus is still here. Still killing people.

And men in power are still lying about it.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has advocated for legislation to curtail public health districts and outlaw measures like mandated masks and vaccination requirements, hosted an hour-long event [with Dr. Ryan Cole, a member of the Boise-area public health district] and other people who asked lawmakers to prohibit vaccines… Cole, who was restricted from practicing most medicine in Washington earlier this year for spreading disinformation in presentations about COVID-19, gave a falsehood-laced presentation about the dangers of COVID-19 and other vaccines Thursday… The Washington Medical Commission determined in January that Cole, who has given many presentations about COVID-19 vaccines around the world, has engaged in a “pattern” of misinformation about medical research — a pattern that continued Thursday at the statehouse.

According to the CDC, this flu season caused at least 29 million illnesses; 320,000 hospitalizations; and 20,000 deaths. And COVID-19? About twice that.

.

.

Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter