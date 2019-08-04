Posted by Dorian de Wind on Aug 4, 2019 in At TMV, Bigotry, Breaking News, Crime, Featured, Guns, Hispanics, Immigration, Law, Mental Health, Migrants, Nationalist Movements, Politics, Terrorism, Violence |

On El Paso, and Before Dayton…

Once again, I cannot find adequate words to express my feelings as to what is happening to our beloved nation, to our “great society.”

As so often and so regularly is said now, “thoughts and prayers” – while sincerely expressed by most — just do not seem sufficient or pertinent anymore.

My good friend did find words to express his views and feelings — even before Dayton.

Now that we have had Dayton, one must ask: what, where, who and how many next?

“Perhaps it’s too soon” – No it’s too late!

For a Common-Sense Gun Law Debate

The standard regret, how can we ever forget?

From Sandy Hook to El Paso today: We still have it the NRA’s way

Texas Governor’s 2015 tweet begged for more guns in the State

He pushed “open carry” to protect: but a real solution he did neglect

Automatic “long guns” are weapon of war

In but a few minutes you can kill a score

A real hunter would not one use

But they’re available to racists, for those “immigrants” to abuse

We can go on forever avoiding the solution

“Oh, it’s our God-given Right: it’s in the Constitution”

I say, give them all our forefather’s flintlocks

Then ban the automatic weapons and then we’ll talk

With racist rants by our own President adding “fuel to the fire”

We encourage hate: and totally avoid a sensible debate

While people die from rapid fire: we’ll hear excuses from a pathological liar

The solution is crystal clear: if we want to protect those near

Ban the ridiculously large ammunition clips and the long guns

In country, by country it has been done

It’s fine if you want to shoot as a hobby

But it’s time to get real about the gun lobby