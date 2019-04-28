Posted by AARON ASTOR on Apr 28, 2019 in Featured, Politics |

On Antisemitism, extremism, politics and violence

Antisemitism expresses itself in different ways. For some it’s a fixation on the “greedy” or “stingy” Jew. For others it’s the Jew as puppeteer who manipulates world leaders. One of the most violent forms of late is the white nationalist variety that argues that Jews are “globalists” who encourage the “invasion” of non-white people to destroy the white race. This is the ‘Great Replacement” thesis that was on hideous display in Charlottesville at the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017. They exploited a Lee statue debate as a platform to advance their neo-Nazi agenda. And now, twice in six months, this type of anti-“globalist” anti-Semitism has fueled murder at two synagogues, one in Pittsburgh and one in San Diego.

It’s important for people to understand the connection between strident anti-immigrant rhetoric and this deadly strain of anti-Semitism. I’m sure that some people were genuinely unaware how much this language fuels the violent hatred of these murderers but it’s no longer acceptable that we stand by as so-called political leaders stoke this extremism. White nationalism is a deadly cancer on the body politic. Its elimination must be a top priority, both here and abroad. Media sources that fuel anti-immigrant fear mongering should be confronted head on and boycotted if they continue to promote this hate. Political leaders who exploit anti-immigrant fear must be held accountable. And semi-anonymous internet bulletin boards like 4chan and 8chan that repeatedly incubate this violent extremism must either eliminate these users or be rendered inoperable.