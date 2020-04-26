Posted by Clay Jones on Apr 25, 2020 in coronavirus, Politics |

OH YEAH (Cartoon, Column and Video)

If you’re a Trump cultist using the current line of bullshit, er…talking point from Donald Trump that he was being “sarcastic” while suggesting people with Covid-19 should “ingest” household cleaning products and somehow getting UV lights inside their bodies, I have a little free advice for you.

Stop.

Hey, don’t take it from me. Take it from Donald Trump’s history. Take it from your own history of defending him using his bull. You should learn from your history instead of ignoring it ever happened like you’ve totally forgotten you said the coronavirus wouldn’t hit us worse than H1N1.

The reason you should stop using Trump’s talking point is that he’s going to change it. You’re going to spend a few days saying he was being “sarcastic,” knowing full well he wasn’t, and then he’s going to change his argument, like pointing out some study at Breitbart claiming Clorox is healthier than apples while ignoring he ever said he was being sarcastic. This is a guy who spent five years accusing President Obama of being born in Kenya to suddenly turn around and pretend like he never questioned his birthplace.

Donald Trump said he was being “sarcastic” responding to a “sarcastic” reporter’s question. Except, the reporter wasn’t being sarcastic and NEVER asked a question that had anything to do with what Trump said. How do I know this? Because sarcasm is my birthright.

I was born and raised by a very sarcastic mother. I always felt bad for anyone who ever crossed my mom, even when they had it coming. My father was sarcastic too and had the ability to throw in a little sarcasm while charming a person, and they wouldn’t notice. Sarcasm is insulting by saying the opposite of what you mean. While it’s tempered by humor and uses irony, it’s usually mean and cruel (why I like it so much). Hell, sarcasm should be right up Donald Trump’s alley. But, you have to be at least a little intelligent and have some wit to use sarcasm. So that leaves Trump out.

But it’s no surprise Donald Trump doesn’t understand sarcasm as he doesn’t get humor or irony. For Donald Trump, his idea of a joke would be something like, “Two Mexicans walk into a bar and they were both rapists and murderers.” If you’re a Trump supporter, you’re probably laughing right now.

Donald Trump was not being sarcastic by “asking” if people can inject bleach and sunlight into their bodies. First off, he spent too long on it. Secondly, he never rolled his eyes. If that was sarcasm, it was bad and needed some eye-rolling to sell it. Also, it never insulted the reporter Trump claimed he was being sarcastic too. Instead, he made himself look like an idiot. For example, you don’t know which reporter he was talking about.

An example of sarcasm would be, I’m so SURE Donald Trump was being sarcastic. Or, Donald Trump tell a lie? Yeah, because THAT’S never happened. Or, Donald Trump is NOT the worst president ever. Or, you can do it as “IS” the best president ever with an eye-roll.

If you are a Republican, you should really learn when sarcasm is being directed at you because it’s happening a lot, but then again, I’m SO SURE nobody’s making fun you because you’re so smart.

A lot of people hate sarcasm. Sometimes, it’s because they don’t know how to retort. Donald Trump wouldn’t know sarcasm so he’d be the type of person who would hate it. He’s the kind of guy who can dish it but can’t take it. Example: He’s going to end the White House briefings on the coronavirus, or at least stop appearing at them himself because he can’t defend his bullshit. He didn’t take questions yesterday. If Donald Trump was being sarcastic, he wouldn’t have to explain it. Once again, Donald Trump was lying and trying to change the definition of sarcasm.

And I’ll be damned if I let Donald Trump change the definition of sarcasm. He’s ruined too much in this country for me to allow him to rob me of my birthright. I don’t drink the Kool-Aid and I’m not drinking the Clorox.

Is Donald Trump an idiot and the worst president ever? Oh yeah!

