Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in many states. But his one-time boss, former president Barack Obama, is also campaigning hard to rescue a faltering Democratic Party. On Friday, the two men spoke at the same time, in two different corners of the United States: Biden in Pennsylvania and Obama in Georgia, two crucial states for Democratic Party aspirations in Congress. Both presidents have employed nearly the same speech: the need to save American democracy by blocking Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Steali…

Read More