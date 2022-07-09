Oath Keeper brought explosives to D.C. ahead of Jan. 6 attack, prosecutor says

Published by

Reuters

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group brought explosives to the Washington, D.C., area ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Justice Department. In a court filing, federal prosecutors alleged that Jeremy Brown, an Oath Keepers member from Florida, drove explosives to a Virginia hotel in his recreational vehicle on Jan. 6. A second member of the group, Thomas Caldwell, was later found in possession of a “death list” that included the name of a Georgia election offi…

