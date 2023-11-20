Not just Biden — 77-year-old Trump also under age scrutiny

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – If either Joe Biden or Donald Trump prevails in the November 2024 US elections, the next president will be the oldest in history to take the oath of office. But while Biden’s age and public slips and stumbles have been more widely scrutinized and examined, his blustery Republican rival’s missteps are coming under sharper focus too. In recent weeks, Trump has confused the Hungarian leader for the Turkish one, claimed that he defeated Barack Obama — and not Hillary Clinton, his actual rival — in the 2016 election, and warned that the world might be headed for a second, rath…

Read More