Dr. Mark Perlmutter, a humanitarian surgeon who, over the course of 30 years, has experienced 40 missions of mercy including Ground Zero in the U.S., told CBS Sunday that “all of [those missions] combined doesn’t equal the level of carnage that I saw against civilians in just my first week in Gaza.”

President of the World Surgical Foundation and a former president of the International College of Surgeons, Perlmutter said civilian deaths were “almost exclusively children; I’ve never seen that before.”

Surgeon, Dr. Mark Perlmutter, on what he witnessed in his first month in Gaza. On @CBSSunday “No toddler gets shot twice by mistake by the world’s best sniper.” pic.twitter.com/wAoRWaNngo — Samira Mohyeddin ????? (@SMohyeddin) July 22, 2024

He told CBS Sunday:

No child gets shot twice by mistake by the world’s best snipers. And they are dead center shots… I’ve seen more incinerated children than I’ve ever seen in my entire life combined.

Then there’s the timing of the bombardments:



Writing in March with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa:

As humanitarian trauma surgeons we have both seen incredible suffering. Collectively, we were present at Ground Zero on 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti on the first day of these disasters. We have worked in the deprivation of southern Zimbabwe and the horrors of the war in Ukraine. Together we have worked on more than 40 surgical missions in developing countries on three continents in our combined 57 years of volunteering. This long experience taught us that there was no greater pain as a humanitarian surgeon than being unable to provide needed care to a patient. But that was before coming to Gaza. Now we know the pain of being unable to treat a child who will slowly die, but also alone, because she is the only surviving member of an entire extended family.

If a rat is found inside of an Israeli orphanage, would Netanyahu burn down the entire orphanage and incinerate all of the children within it merely to exterminate the single rat? Hamas is 0.01% of Gaza & the extermination of its population is a genocidal war crime. — Mark Perlmutter MD (@mperlmuttermd) April 6, 2024

This is an open letter addressed to @POTUS, @VP , and @FLOTUS signed by 45 American physicians and nurses, about what we saw while working in Gaza. Please feel free to distribute. A PDF can be downloaded from the link and/or QR code on page 1. pic.twitter.com/LHVvmeAFad — Feroze Sidhwa (@FerozeSidhwa) July 25, 2024

Watch the episode on YouTube on the CBS Sunday channel (age-restricted).



