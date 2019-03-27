Posted by David Robertson on Mar 27, 2019 in Featured, Politics |

No, the Democratic Party isn’t evil.

Desperate Trumpicans want everyone to believe that the Democratic Party is evil, but they are wrong to do so.

Sure, the Party has its flaws.

For example, way too many of its members act as if climate change were 100% man-made. It isn’t.

Then there is the cowardice that 43 Democrat members of the U.S. Senate showed on 26 March 2019. They all voted “Present” when given opportunity to publicly express support for the Green New Deal.

Their excuse for how they voted is pathetic. Either the Green New Deal is a good deal, or it isn’t.

Anyway, those who claim that the Democratic Party is evil are grasping at straws.

No, the Party isn’t anti-Semitic. Refusing to cater to Zionists doesn’t make one anti-Semitic.

No, the Party doesn’t promote the killing of babies. The anti-abortion crowd has extrapolated the Party’s position on abortion to a gross misrepresentation.

I personally dislike abortion, but I am opposed to forcing a pregnant woman to bend to the religious will of others.

Keep in mind that the “anti-Semitic” and the “baby-killing” rants are based on religious beliefs. The last time that I checked, the First Amendment forbids making the USA’s laws conform to religious beliefs.

Continuing on . . .

No, opposition to a border wall from sea to shining sea doesn’t make one a supporter of illegal immigration.

I have made no secret my disdain for foreigners who engage in immigration cheating. Yet, I have also stated that a border wall from sea to shining sea is unfeasible.

Congressional Democrats would do well to suggest something feasible that would reduce (if not completely eliminate) immigration cheating.

Congressional Democrats would also do well to suggest something feasible that would reduce (if not completely eliminate) Mankind’s contribution to climate change without turning the nation into the United Socialist States of America.

In short, the Democratic Party would do well to knowledge certain realities.

Yes, immigration cheating is a problem even if it isn’t a national emergency.

Yes, climate change has natural causes than Mankind can’t eliminate. Thus, climate change will continue no matter what Mankind does.

Admitting such realities in the public arena takes courage. Democrats can’t eliminate these realities by voting “Present”.

So, we should scold the Democratic Party when it tries to appease voters by offering false hope (Example: “Climate change can be completely eliminated.”).

Yet, we should reject the “Evil” label that Trumpicans want the Democratic Party to be stuck with.

The Democratic Party evil?

Flawed? Yes. Evil? No.

If nothing else, the Democratic Party serves to keep the flaws of the modern-day GOP from completely ruining the USA.

I am not a Democrat, and I have never been one. Yet, even I acknowledge that the Democratic Party has made improvements throughout its history, just as I acknowledge that the modern-day GOP is no paragon of virtue.

By the way, in case I haven’t made my own political position clear . . .