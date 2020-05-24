Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on May 24, 2020 in coronavirus, Featured, Journalism |

New York Times Runs 1,000 (1%) names of coronavirus victims on its front page.

The New York Times devoted it’s print edition’s entire front pageor by listing the names of 1,000 coronavirus victims. It would need 99,000 more pages to run them all. Recent reports say some 36,000 deaths could have been avoided if the Trump administration had acted sooner.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reflected many when he said this: “”Who knew the virus was already here January, February, March? Now, who should have known? It’s above my pay grade as governor of one state. But what federal agency, what international health organization? I don’t know. It’s not what I do.”

How was your golf game today, @realdonaldtrump ? I really hope nothing distracted you. https://t.co/b8ddll5BGr pic.twitter.com/xA9H7nOLLK — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 23, 2020

I made a point of reading all 1,000 names and one-line mini-bios published in today’s New York Times. I paused on each for a moment of silence memorializing the needlessly lost life that bio tried to sum up in a few inadequate words. The loss I felt was incalculable. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 24, 2020

Somehow the New York Times’ digital representation of lives lost is just as jarring as 1,000 names covering the front page. pic.twitter.com/gvIupDTqKc — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) May 24, 2020

A reminder in the incredible @nytimes project why local news matters – an entire column devoted to the project sourcing, much of it from local newspapers & journalism sites. Subscribe to a news outlet, guys. Big and small. They really matter. pic.twitter.com/tSa2USy0Xl — Cynthia Needham (@CynthiaNeedham) May 24, 2020

My God. Devastating text-only front page of the New York Times. The names of some of the victims of #COVID19 (now that the total has tipped 100,000) Overlaid by #Trump playing golf, as he was yesterday, again. pic.twitter.com/vyrhFbhVbB — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 24, 2020