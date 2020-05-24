Pages Menu
Posted by on May 24, 2020 in coronavirus, Featured, Journalism

New York Times Runs 1,000 (1%) names of coronavirus victims on its front page.

The New York Times devoted it’s print edition’s entire front pageor by listing the names of 1,000 coronavirus victims. It would need 99,000 more pages to run them all. Recent reports say some 36,000 deaths could have been avoided if the Trump administration had acted sooner.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reflected many when he said this: “”Who knew the virus was already here January, February, March? Now, who should have known? It’s above my pay grade as governor of one state. But what federal agency, what international health organization? I don’t know. It’s not what I do.”