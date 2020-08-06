New York seeks to dissolve NRA over financial mismanagement

New York (AFP) – The state of New York announced Thursday it was suing the National Rifle Association and its leader Wayne LaPierre for financial fraud and misconduct, aiming to dissolve the powerful conservative lobby.State Attorney General Letitia James said LaPierre and three other top NRA officials used the dues and donations of members for years as their “personal piggy bank,” spending tens of millions of dollars on themselves and cronies in violation of laws governing non-profit organizations.The four “basically looted its assets,” she said, leaving the once wealthy group that pumped mil…

