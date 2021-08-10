The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Jonathan Allen NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, mounting legal pressure and demands for his departure by President Joe Biden and others, a startling downfall for a man once seen as a possible U.S. presidential contender. Cuomo, a Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous U.S. state, made the announcement after New York Attorney General Letitia James on Aug. 3 released the results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-ag-says-probe-found-gov-cuomo-sexuall…

Read More