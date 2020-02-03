New rule would limit emotional support animals on planes. Here’s how to provide your input
Roosters have boarded airplanes. So have turkeys, ducks and monkeys — all in the name of service. These animals allegedly helped their owners stay calm. Never mind that they may have had the opposite effect on nearby passengers.The “emotional support” designation also helped owners save money — calming, indeed, when airlines charge $125 one way to convey a pet in a carrier under the seat. A friend once told me that she easily obtained a letter from a psychologist so she could fly her tiny dog around the country free of charge.The mile-high menagerie may be coming to an end. The U.S. Department…