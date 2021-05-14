Netanyahu poised to gain political lifeline as violence flares

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel dealt a strong blow on Thursday to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main political rival Yair Lapid to form a new government and unseat the Israeli leader. Naftali Bennett, head of the ultranationalist Yamina party and a kingmaker after an inconclusive March 23 parliamentary election, said he was abandoning coalition talks with Lapid, the opposition leader, preferring a wider unity government. Lapid, who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party, has three weeks left in a 28-day mandate from Israel’s president to try to…

Read More