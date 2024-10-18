Netanyahu, Jewish Leaders React to Killing of Yahya Sinwar



By San Diego Jewish World

A developing story

SAN DIEGO (SDJW) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a broadcast carried by American news media, confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 17, that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar “has been eliminated” adding that the war in Gaza will continue until all the hostages kidnapped from Israel a year and ten days before are returned to Israel.

“This is the beginning of the day after Hamas and this is an opportunity for you, the residents of Gaza, to finally break free from its tyranny,” Netanyahu said. “I call on everyone who holds our hostages, I call on whoever lays down his weapon and returns our hostages, we will allow him to go out and leave. In the same way I say, whoever harms our hostages, with blood on his hands, we will reckon with him. The return of our hostages is an opportunity to achieve all our goals, and it brings the end of the war closer….”

In response to the confirmation of Sinwar’s death, Jewish organizations, their leaders, and prominent Jewish officeholders have issued comments. Here in alphabetical order by surname is what they had to say:

American Jewish Committee: “Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas and mastermind behind the October 7 massacre that claimed over 1,200 lives, was eliminated in an IDF operation in Gaza. It is now confirmed that the six hostages who were executed in August were human shields for Sinwar. For decades, Sinwar orchestrated terror and was responsible for the murder of thousands. His reign of terror in the Middle East has finally come to an end. We pray that this critical development will lead to the return of the remaining hostages.”

*

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: “Yahya Sinwar was a vicious and unrepentant terrorist responsible for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. At his direction, Hamas terrorists murdered Israelis, Americans, and citizens of more than 30 countries. They kidnapped and held hostage infants, elderly, and other civilians. His decision to launch the October 7th terror attacks unleashed catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza, who have now endured the horrors of more than a year of war. The world is a better place with him gone. We remember today the victims of Sinwar’s unspeakable crimes and hope that his death brings them some measure of justice. The United States stands with Israel in holding accountable those responsible for October 7 and ensuring such an attack can never be repeated. On multiple occasions over the past months, Sinwar rebuffed efforts by the United States and its partners to bring this war to a close through an agreement that would return the hostages to their families and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. In the days ahead, the United States will redouble its efforts with partners to end this conflict, secure the release all hostages, and chart a new path forward that will enable the people of Gaza to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from war and free from the brutal grip of Hamas.”

*

Benjamin Cardin, chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the heinous October 7, 2023, attacks, is dead. He had the blood of innocent Israelis, Palestinians, and Americans on his hands, and the world is safer without him. Now is the time to reject his legacy of death, destruction, and suffering for both Palestinians and Israelis. It is time to secure an agreement for the release of the hostages he took. And it is time to chart a path that refuses to accept a region in perpetual conflict, instead embracing a future that fulfills the aspirations of peace, security, prosperity, dignity, and mutual recognition for Israelis and Palestinians alike, and for all the people of the region.”

*

Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador: “Our IDF forces eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and chief architect of the October 7th massacre. Yesterday at the U.N. Security Council, many asked why we are still in Gaza a year after the October 7th atrocities. Today they got the answer. No terrorist is immune to the long arm of the IDF. We will not stop until we bring home all of our hostages and eliminate the Hamas monsters.”

*

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Minister of Defense: “The IDF will reach anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of Israel or our security forces, and we will bring you to justice”

*

Israel Katz, Israel’s foreign minister: ““The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza – without Hamas and without Iranian control.”

*

Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress: “The world is safer today than it was yesterday. After more than a year of fighting to honor the victims of October 7th, Israel has delivered justice by eliminating Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas. This marks a critical moment in the global war on terror, and it is vital that world leaders recognize and support Israel’s efforts to confront the threat of extremist ideologies. Terrorism is not just Israel’s challenge; it endangers us all. We urge members of the international community to stand with Israel, reaffirm their commitment to defeating terror wherever it exists, and demand the release of the 101 remaining hostages.”

*

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, in an Arabic language message “A year ago he was victorious. Now he is eliminated. Where will you be in a year? Return the hostages, put down your weapons, save your lives.”

*

Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader: ““Sinwar in his beliefs and actions have caused so much pain to the Israeli and Palestinian people; and I pray that his elimination from the scene will clear a path to urgently and immediately bring home all the hostages – including the 7 Americans – and negotiate an end to hostilities that will ensure the security of the Israeli people and provide full humanitarian relief and a new path forward for the people of Gaza.”

Preceding culled from news releases, television and internet news sources. This article is republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.