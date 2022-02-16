" />

NATO: Russia is continuing its military build-up near Ukraine

DPA

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that the alliance has “not seen any de-escalation on the ground” despite announcements from Russia about the pullback of troops stationed near the Ukrainian border. “On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military build-up,” Stoltenberg told reporters. “What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way.” NATO will continue to monitor the situation and push for diplomacy, he said.

