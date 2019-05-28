Posted by Guest Voice on May 28, 2019 in Law, Politics |

National Civil Rights Group Condemns McConnell’s Vow to Fill Any U.S. Supreme Court Vacancy in the 2020 Election Cycle

Washington, D.C. – In response to Senator Mitch McConnell’s statement, issued during a May 28, 2019 speech at the Paducah Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Kentucky, vowing to fill any Supreme Court vacancy that might arise in the 2020 presidential election cycle, Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law issued the following statement:

“Senator McConnell’s statements further damage and undermine the Supreme Court at a time when its standing has been significantly diminished in the eyes of the public. His naked political gamesmanship threatens to erode the integrity of our nation’s highest court. McConnell’s comments are not only reprehensible, but a reminder about the unprecedented and unprincipled tactics used to fill the seat currently occupied by Justice Gorsuch.”

Clarke continued, “For civil rights lawyers who are witnessing unrelenting attacks on constitutional rights every day, this is no laughing matter.”

While speaking at the luncheon, Senator McConnell was asked “Should a Supreme Court justice die next year, what will your position be on filling that spot?” Senator McConnell paused and stated, “Oh, we’d fill it,” inviting laughter from attendees.

About the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. Now in its 56th year, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is continuing its quest to “Move America Toward Justice.” The principal mission of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, and voting rights.