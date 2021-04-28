Mysterious wooden penis sculpture goes missing again in south Germany

A wooden phallus sculpture erected in the middle of a traffic roundabout in the southern German state of Bavaria last week has gone missing again. The large penis, which suddenly appeared in the middle of a roundabout in the town of Heimenkirch, went missing overnight on Sunday. “The artwork disappeared as mysteriously as it had earlier reappeared,” Heimenkirch Mayor Markus Reichart said on his Facebook page. “I’m curious to see where this itinerant turns up again,” said the mayor, who has been taking the international interest in its progress in his stride. Large wooden phallus sculptures hav…

