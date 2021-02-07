MYMANIAC (Cartoon, Column and Video)

What happened to the Republican Party? They used to claim they were the party of personal responsibility. Now, not so much. It was just two years ago they couldn’t stand to let a member occupy a seat on committees who expressed support for white supremacy. Now? They’ll fight to defend a bigot who believes in crazy conspiracy theories and “liked” calls to murder Congressional Democrats.

Freshman Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene defended herself before the House and said she didn’t believe in the crazy stuff she used to peddle. The way she phrased it was, she was “allowed” to believe the QAnon conspiracy.

First off, the QAnon cult is based on the belief there’s a deep state controlling our government of Satanic-worshipping blood-drinking pedophiles, and they’re all Democrats. Their membership consists of politicians and movie stars.

And yesterday, the party of personal responsibility looked the other way when Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “allowed” to believe so much b.s. Allowed? As in it’s not her fault? She’s an adult and a member of the United States House of Representatives, not a baby whose parents allowed her to stick forks into electrical outlets.

If I buy into the belief that all Republicans are troglodyte racists who support terrorists and a president who wants to date his daughter…wait, bad example.

If I buy into the belief that all Republicans are incapable to get humor, sarcasm, and irony…sorry. Another bad example.

If I buy into the belief that all Republicans are greedy and corrupt… S–t.

I got it. If I buy into the belief that all Republicans are ugly (eh), it’s not the fault of the person who sold me that belief. It would be my fault. I’m an adult. I’m capable of looking shit up. There’s probably a Republican somewhere who’s not totally hideous or CHUD-like (C.H.U.D.s. Look it up). Marjorie Taylor Greene is an adult. She has the internet, right? She can use Google. She chose to chase conspiracy theories, and even worse, spread them to other stupid, dumbass hillbillies

Yesterday, Marjorie tried to convince us she’s not responsible for believing shit like pizzagate, the conspiracy theory that Democrats were operating a child-sex ring from the basement of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor. And she stood on the floor and said 9/11 and school shootings did actually happen. For this, she was praised.

How insane is it that a member of Congress had to say they believed 9/11 and school shootings have happened? You know, I believe the Earth isn’t flat. Give me a medal.

You know what Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t say?

She didn’t say that a plane flew into the Pentagon which is something she expressed doubt about in the past. She didn’t say the Parkland school shooting happened, which she called a “false flag” operation and went on to stalk and harass survivor David Hogg. She didn’t even say she has stopped believing that Jewish space lasers financed by the Rothschilds were responsible for California wildfires. And, she didn’t say she was sorry.

Republicans claimed she said she was sorry behind closed doors. But when she addressed the entire House and the nation yesterday, she said she had “regrets,” but didn’t apologize. Instead, she blamed the media and Democrats. And the party that tried to cancel Liz Cheney blamed “cancel culture.”

The biggest thing Greene didn’t apologize for or even bring up is her support of comments to murder Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House.

Afterward, the House voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees, specifically the Education Committee. What sort of maniac puts a school shooting denialist and harasser and stalker of school shooting victims on the Education Committee? Kevin McCarthy, that’s who.

And 199 Republicans voted to keep that QAnon stalker on the Education Committee. Only 11 Republicans voted to remove her.

If this vote was confidential, would the GOP have removed her? The thing is, they’re afraid of upsetting the base. Marjorie Taylor Greene has raised an absurd amount of money on the QAnon lies. Minority Leader McCarthy went to Florida to grovel before the cult leader of Q, Donald Trump. The entire party is afraid of the terrorist-supporting base that is QAnon. The GOP is now the party of QAnon.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not the only supporter and believer of lies and conspiracy theories in Congress. In the House, 147 Republicans voted against certifying the election which was based on the lie that it was stolen. It was the promotion of that lie that fueled the terrorist cult that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

And that’s another thing Greene didn’t mention, her belief in the big stolen election lie. And if you don’t think you fall down rabbit holes with conspiracy theorists and cultists yet believe in the stolen election lie, congratulations. You are QAnon.

The Republican Party is no longer the party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan, or even George W. Bush. They are now the party of QAnon. They’re the party of that fucking MyPillow Guy. And if runs for Congress, don’t act surprised.

The Republican Party voted yesterday to be the party of Q.

Watch me draw:

Email Clay Jones at [email protected]