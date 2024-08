MY BODY

MY BODY IS MY BODY

IT’S NOT YOUR BODY

OR ANYONE ELSE’S BODY

SO KEEP YOUR SWEATY HANDS

OFF OF MY BODY

NOBODY ELSE HAS

A RIGHT TO MY BODY

I DECIDE WHAT I WANT

TO DO WITH MY BODY

SOME PERVERTED SICKOS

WANT TO PLAY GAMES WITH MY BODY

IT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

THEY ARE MESSING WITH

THE WRONG PERSON

IT’S MY BODY

AND THEY BETTER UNDERSTAND

THAT MY BODY IS MY BODY

THEY CAN CHASE ME FROM

STATE TO STATE

FROM COUNTRY TO COUNTRY

MY BODY IS MY BODY

I DO WHAT’S BEST

FOR MY BODY

DON HERMANN FOR JANE DOE