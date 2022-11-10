" />

Murdock Media to Trump: Drop Dead With a Vengeance

It has been no big scecret that conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch doesn’t like Donald Trump. It came to a head in 2016 when then-candidate-for-the-Republican nomination Trump boycotted a Fox News debate. But in the end Murdoch, knowing Trump meant big biz bucks and that their interests converged, went all in for Trump. Fox News became solid Trumpist. So did Murdoch-owned properties the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Fox News.

Since Trump’s 2020 Presidential election defeat Murdoch Media might disgree on some issues with Trump, but was decidedly Trumpista. But since the GOP’s 2022 disastrous mid-term performance, the Post, Journal and Fox News (now called “fake news” by Trump) have sharply turned away from the former and often-defeated ex-President. It’s sharp turn duly noted by analysts and reported now as a story in itself.

The Post’s “Trumpty Dumpty” cover was devastating enough. But the column by John Podhoretz was absolutely blistering. Here are some excerpts but go to THIS LINK and read it in full.

Hey, Lyin’ Ted and Sleepy Joe: Meet Toxic Trump. You know, if the former president had any self-knowledge or even the slightest ability to be self-deprecating, he might consider giving himself this alliterative nickname.

After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid.

What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellent in modern American history.

The surest way to lose in these midterms was to be a politician endorsed by Trump.

This is not hyperbole.

And:

In almost every place a Trumpster lost, there had been a regular Republican who could and should have been the party’s nominee — a nominee who could have taken advantage of the uniquely horrible facts and fundamentals confronting Democratic candidates in 2022.

But then Toxic Trump came into these races, picking the candidate who bowed lowest — or, as in Pennsylvania, went for a snake-oil doctor salesman because, it seems, his wife enjoyed watching Mehmet Oz carny-bark on afternoon TV.

And the independent voters’ history tells us would ordinarily have flocked to the GOP and said, “Oh, man, what is that stink?”

In the past four midterms, indies by double-digit margins chose the party that did not hold the White House. In 2018, with Trump as president, the independent vote was 12 points in the Democrats’ favor. In 2006, with George W. Bush in the Oval Office, the number was 18 points. When Barack Obama was president in 2010 and 2014, indies went 16 and 12 points in the Republican direction, respectively.

A-n-d:

The British political figure Oliver Cromwell once said about other British politicians who had overstayed their welcome and were ruining the country, “In the name of God, go!”

Yo, Toxic Trump: Scram.


Read it in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal called Trump the GOP’s “biggest loser.”

The board said in an editorial published Wednesday that Trump-style Republican candidates lost in races that were “clearly” winnable, but the defeats might be what the Republican Party needs to see before the 2024 presidential election.

“What will Democrats do when Donald Trump isn’t around to lose elections? We have to wonder because on Tuesday Democrats succeeded again in making the former President a central campaign issue, and Mr. Trump helped them do it,” the board said.

Republicans were hoping for a red wave to retake control of both chambers of Congress, but Democrats outperformed the polls in many races. The GOP will likely win a narrow majority of the House, while which party will control the Senate is uncertain.

The board also criticized Trump for attacking other Republicans at a rally ahead of the midterms in an editorial published this past weekend.

…“Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat,” the board said.

And the hits keep coming for Trump. A Fox News panelist asked Trump not to run again. Republican pollster Frank Luntz said voters are asking Trump to “go away” and that “enough is enough.”

If Trump manages to get the Republican nomination will the Murdoch properties (again) fall in line, fall on their swords and (again) work overtime to help the Republican ticket win? Most likely.

But for now, in the battle to win the 2024 Republican nomination, Trump is losing the News Corp. primary.

