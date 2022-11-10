Murdock Media to Trump: Drop Dead With a Vengeance

It has been no big scecret that conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch doesn’t like Donald Trump. It came to a head in 2016 when then-candidate-for-the-Republican nomination Trump boycotted a Fox News debate. But in the end Murdoch, knowing Trump meant big biz bucks and that their interests converged, went all in for Trump. Fox News became solid Trumpist. So did Murdoch-owned properties the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Fox News.

Since Trump’s 2020 Presidential election defeat Murdoch Media might disgree on some issues with Trump, but was decidedly Trumpista. But since the GOP’s 2022 disastrous mid-term performance, the Post, Journal and Fox News (now called “fake news” by Trump) have sharply turned away from the former and often-defeated ex-President. It’s sharp turn duly noted by analysts and reported now as a story in itself.

The Post’s “Trumpty Dumpty” cover was devastating enough. But the column by John Podhoretz was absolutely blistering. Here are some excerpts but go to THIS LINK and read it in full.

Hey, Lyin’ Ted and Sleepy Joe: Meet Toxic Trump. You know, if the former president had any self-knowledge or even the slightest ability to be self-deprecating, he might consider giving himself this alliterative nickname. After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid. What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellent in modern American history. The surest way to lose in these midterms was to be a politician endorsed by Trump. This is not hyperbole.

And:

In almost every place a Trumpster lost, there had been a regular Republican who could and should have been the party’s nominee — a nominee who could have taken advantage of the uniquely horrible facts and fundamentals confronting Democratic candidates in 2022. But then Toxic Trump came into these races, picking the candidate who bowed lowest — or, as in Pennsylvania, went for a snake-oil doctor salesman because, it seems, his wife enjoyed watching Mehmet Oz carny-bark on afternoon TV. And the independent voters’ history tells us would ordinarily have flocked to the GOP and said, “Oh, man, what is that stink?” In the past four midterms, indies by double-digit margins chose the party that did not hold the White House. In 2018, with Trump as president, the independent vote was 12 points in the Democrats’ favor. In 2006, with George W. Bush in the Oval Office, the number was 18 points. When Barack Obama was president in 2010 and 2014, indies went 16 and 12 points in the Republican direction, respectively.

A-n-d:

The British political figure Oliver Cromwell once said about other British politicians who had overstayed their welcome and were ruining the country, “In the name of God, go!” Yo, Toxic Trump: Scram.



Read it in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal called Trump the GOP’s “biggest loser.”

The board said in an editorial published Wednesday that Trump-style Republican candidates lost in races that were “clearly” winnable, but the defeats might be what the Republican Party needs to see before the 2024 presidential election. “What will Democrats do when Donald Trump isn’t around to lose elections? We have to wonder because on Tuesday Democrats succeeded again in making the former President a central campaign issue, and Mr. Trump helped them do it,” the board said. Republicans were hoping for a red wave to retake control of both chambers of Congress, but Democrats outperformed the polls in many races. The GOP will likely win a narrow majority of the House, while which party will control the Senate is uncertain. The board also criticized Trump for attacking other Republicans at a rally ahead of the midterms in an editorial published this past weekend. …“Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat,” the board said.

And the hits keep coming for Trump. A Fox News panelist asked Trump not to run again. Republican pollster Frank Luntz said voters are asking Trump to “go away” and that “enough is enough.”

If Trump manages to get the Republican nomination will the Murdoch properties (again) fall in line, fall on their swords and (again) work overtime to help the Republican ticket win? Most likely.

But for now, in the battle to win the 2024 Republican nomination, Trump is losing the News Corp. primary.

Not to say it won’t work this time but the Murdoch Press *already* turned on Trump two years ago — what happened was Fox lost market share to Newsmax and OANN so they pivoted back. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 10, 2022

I smell reality show pic.twitter.com/y4nnoQTMEC — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 10, 2022

The best part about Murdoch kicking Trump to the curb and humiliating him with the latest NY Post cover is he knows Donnie can't do a damn thing about it. Jared is close with Rupert and you can bet he's told em all about that house of freaks & most of Trump's dark secrets.@GOP — NoelCaslerComedy? (@caslernoel) November 10, 2022

before everyone gets all 'omg, the murdochs are totally breaking up with trump forever,' let's please remember moments like this one: pic.twitter.com/AEzfDVaw0Z — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 10, 2022

The real Red Wave: When the entire Murdoch empire — Fox News, the N.Y. Post, and the WSJ Opinion section — turns simultaneously on Trump pic.twitter.com/mFY41KqgDp — Doyle McManus (@DoyleMcManus) November 10, 2022

There's a Republican civil war brewing and the corporate donors, DeSantis, and Murdochs think they can unseat Trump. They're wrong. He will go Red Wedding on them. The cult still belongs to him, and his ego won't allow him to go out quietly into the night. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 10, 2022

Yes, Rupert Murdoch has turned on Trump. It's been years in the making. A quick thead: pic.twitter.com/oX6ZYSd4jF — Sarah Ellison (@sarahellison) November 10, 2022

The Murdoch media's ability to persuade the GOP electorate to think differently is extremely limited.

Neither Fox News nor NY Post wanted Trump to be the 2016 nominee. NY Post has turned on Trump at least 4 times already.

It hasn't budged the GOP needle.https://t.co/SG5aWwgPIC https://t.co/yvpuqB0uJM — Michael Socolow (@MichaelSocolow) November 10, 2022

Murdoch media was perfectly fine with Trump as a demagogue; what they object to is an unpopular demagogue https://t.co/IeHoCZPucQ — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 10, 2022

If you're surprised the Murdoch media is plumping for DeSantis, that's not the half of it. The entire right-wing media, including MAGA-head, is behind him. https://t.co/jNkseXkfJx — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 10, 2022

Rupert Murdoch's newspapers and cable channels are absolutely shredding Trump, calling him 'weak' and implying his future in the party is over. You love to see it. Watch: https://t.co/EIeAdgRgHv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 9, 2022

As soon as it was apparent there was no Red Wave, despite GOP success in Florida, Fox News jumped on a narrative that DeSantis is the man, Trump is yesterday's news. Then, the NY Post front page was Trumpty Dumpty. Now, the WSJ. Murdoch is moving on. He has more power than Trump. pic.twitter.com/a38geI9rAz — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) November 10, 2022

Morning Joe: Rupert Murdoch Wants Trump to be Gone https://t.co/mbH5p7Uya6 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) November 10, 2022

rset=”utf-8″>

Rupert Murdoch's media properties, including Fox News and the New York Post, have not been kind to Donald Trump after Republicans’ weak midterms performance. Fox spent all day Wednesday featuring commentators who blamed Trump for dragging the party down. https://t.co/1e3gGjHGoY — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 10, 2022

Have the Murdochs decided? DeSantis 2024?https://t.co/KXBtOxzbWl — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) November 10, 2022

? Wow — KNOXVILLE State Rep @JasonZacharyTN turns on Trump, backs Defascist. The Murdoch headlines are one thing, but this could actually be a sign that Trump is in trouble even here in Tennessee ?? pic.twitter.com/vounKTMBKC — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 10, 2022

Murdochs have been trying to position Ron as new GOP Jesus for months. Fox got an "exclusive" on his Martha's Vineyard human trafficking event.

Now they see opportunity to bury Trump.

But let's see if the base, which is also the audience that makes Fox profitable, goes along. — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) November 10, 2022

? They may hate Trump. They may fear him. And, yes, they'd love him to go away. Yet, every time they take potshots on Fox in the Post or another goofus Murdoch property, they eventually slink on back, as Kombiz said. It's all about the money. They can't quit him. https://t.co/QrqI3DQEYH — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 10, 2022