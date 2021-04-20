Murderer or ‘reasonable officer?’ Jury begins deliberations in Chauvin trial

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) – Jurors in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin began deliberations on Monday after a prosecutor implored them to “believe your eyes” as he replayed video of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on a dying George Floyd’s neck. Chauvin’s lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, countered in his own closing argument that Chauvin behaved as any “reasonable police officer” would, saying that he followed his training from 19 years on the force. Over and over again, Steve Schleicher, a prosecutor with the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, repeated a phrase: “Nine …

Read More