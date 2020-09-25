Multiple brutal political ads use Lindsey Graham’s own words against him (FIVE VIDEOS)

As South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham almost frantically pleads for donations to his re-election bid on Sean Hannity’s show, the late John McCain’s former best bud who did a breathtaking about face to become one of President Donald Trump’s most lock-step supporters is facing a brutal campaign ad onslaught:

Of campaign ads using Graham’s own contradictory words and a high profile promise on video against him.

I’ve always said that if Graham appeared on Mount Rushmore they’d have to put up two faces.

Here’s a new ad from Meidas Touch:



They also had him featured in this ad:



CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also featured him:



The Lincoln Project, launched by Republicans who are seeking to defeat Trump, recently ran this ad:



But their ad “Parasite” ranks as the most brutal ad produced about Graham:



He’s also beginning to be a punchline for cartoonists:



The opposition to Graham really goes beyond people who oppose his stands on policies. It’s about someone who has done more about faces than Marines at Camp Pendleton. And about when do voters of all parties draw the line when a politician says “hold me accountable” then breaks a promise and then issues an argument why he broke the promise that doesn’t convince anyone?

Before he became a staunch Trump ally, Graham had the image of someone who was a Republican but was true to his word. Now, Democrats don’t trust him and many independents don’t trust him. And perhaps some Republicans are wondering if the present incarnation of Lindsay Graham can be counted on beyond November 3 if he wins — or if he’ll latch on to someone else, shed his political skin again, and Lindsey Graham 3.0 will be launched.