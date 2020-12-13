Most House Republicans claim that Trump won the election

Almost two-out-of-three Republican members of the House of Representatives (64.3%) do not believe that Joe Biden should be President of the United States. They joined the “follies”, what George Conway (yes Kellyanne’s husband) dubbed the failed Texas lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to overturn mail ballots. The Trump campaign as well as 18 states filed a brief in support of Texas.

On Friday, the Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday which demanded that the Court reverse the results of the popular vote in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Two conservative members of the Court, Justices Alito and Thomas, would have “grant[ed] the motion to file the bill of complaint.” This is consistent behavior: “Alito and Thomas have previously argued that the Supreme Court must take up any case that properly invokes its originjurisdiction.”

Not surprisingly, the Trump campaigned had signed on to the lawsuit, as did 18 state attorneys general.

So did 126 of the 196 Republicans in the US House of Representatives. For many, it was their first public rejection of Biden’s presidency. Read the brief.

Who signed on, by state

The state attorneys general who signed on to the Missouri brief represent approximately 1-in-5 Americans.

Alabama (7 House seats) Arkansas (4) Arizona (9) Florida (27) Indiana (9) Kansas (4) Louisiana (6) Mississippi (4) Missouri (8) Montana (1) Nebraska (3) North Dakota (1) Oklahoma (5) South Carolina (7) South Dakota (1) Tennessee (9) Utah (4) West Virginia (3)

