



Is this exactly what MAGA voted for?

I drew a local cartoon today for the Fredericksburg Advance, which you will see Sunday. Since I don’t usually draw a national cartoon on Fridays when I’m drawing for the Advance, consider this a bonus cartoon.

You have heard MAGAts say, “This is exactly what I voted for” as you watch law-abiding immigrants being thrown into concentration camps, Americans being murdered in the streets by ICE, and tariffs increasing the cost of your Fruity Pebbles to $25 a box.

One item you may recall that MAGAts bragged about was that Donald Trump would not get us into any new foreign wars. After his first term, it was one of the things they gave him credit for: no new wars. During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump and his goons promised us no more forever wars. They warned us that Kamala Harris will get us into another war. During the Obama years, Donald Trump often tweeted that Obama would eventually get us into a war with Iran because he wasn’t smart enough to negotiate with them.

This week, a new YouGov/The Economist poll found that 56 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s Iran war, with 48 percent believing the strikes were not justified. A new poll from Politico shows that 81% of people who identify as MAGA support Donald Trump’s chosen war with Iran, which is odd because it makes you wonder where all those people went who were shouting about no more forever wars.

So basically, they are against any new wars unless it’s Donald Trump’s war. What has Donald Trump ever done to instill faith in you for him to start a new war? Do you believe his five deferments from the draft gave him military knowledge? Do you believe bone spurs give a man an increased backbone?

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