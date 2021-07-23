Mississippi calls on Supreme Court to overturn US right to abortion

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The state of Mississippi on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to overturn the right to abortion in the United States in a legal brief added to a case set to be heard later in the year. The case, involving a Mississippi law that bans most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard during the court’s next term which begins in October. Supreme Court decisions such as in the landmark Roe v Wade case, which legalized abortion in the United States, “are egregiously wrong,” wrote Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch in court documents filed Thursday. “Abort…

Read More