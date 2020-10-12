Missing in action: The commander in chief

Missing in action, or to a lesser degree being unaccounted for, are profoundly disturbing situations in which military leaders are unable to account for their most precious asset and responsibility — their fighting men and women. The former is the most dreaded because you assume the worst — capture, death or incapacitation.Sadly, now the term “missing in action” seems to fit the behavior and performance of the military’s commander in chief and our president. He has failed to acknowledge the severity of COVID-19 by taking meaningful steps to reduce death and infection rates. He has failed to pr…

Read More