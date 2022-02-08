" />

Misinformation Fueled By ‘Foreign Powers’ Online Causes Heightened Terrorism Threat In The U.S.

Knewz

By alang.consultant New York (Knewz) — The terrorism threat against the United States remains heightened, fueled by misinformation posted online and amplified by foreign powers, federal officials said. The warning was included in a Department of Homeland Security bulletin issued on Feb. 7. “The primary terrorism-related threat to the United States continues to stem from lone offenders or small cells of individuals who are motivated by a range of foreign and/or domestic grievances often cultivated through the consumption of certain online content,” the bulletin read. One of the key fuels for th…

