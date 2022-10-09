" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Midterms: Four pivotal Senate battlegrounds

Midterms: Four pivotal Senate battlegrounds

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – The US midterm elections were once seen as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, as President Joe Biden’s approval ratings slumped amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. With a month to go, Democrats are banking on a much closer contest amid a series of legislative wins, improving gas prices and the nomination of a slate of Trumpist candidates who have been struggling in winnable seats.    The biennial midterms don’t get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of…

Read More