Middle East bombshell: Israel kills Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

In a literal and figurative Middle East bombshell, Israel announced that it has killed Hassan Nasrallah, one of the leaders and founders of the terrorist group Hezbohllah. He was reportedly killed with an Iranian general in Lebanon. Reuters:

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed. The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”. Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah’s death. It would continue its battle against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”. Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah’s death.

President Joe Biden issued this statement:

Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians. The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023. Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a “northern front” against Israel. The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups. Just yesterday, I directed my Secretary of Defense to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war. Ultimately, our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means. In Gaza, we have been pursuing a deal backed by the UN Security Council for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. In Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would return people safely to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon. It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability.

Iran has vowed revenge: Yahoo News gives this summary of Nasrallah’s bloody career:

Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, has led the group since 1992, after his predecessor Abbas al-Musawi was assassinated by Israel. The 64-year-old was seen as a charismatic leader, though he has rarely appeared in public since the 2006 Lebanon War due to fears of assassination attempts by Israel. In recent years, he gave speeches through a satellite link. Nasrallah was “viewed as an extremist in the U.S. and much of the West, as well as in some oil-rich Gulf Arab countries,” AP reports. “He was also considered a pragmatist compared with the firebrand militants who dominated Hezbollah after its founding in 1982 during Lebanon’s civil war.” Nasrallah gave Hezbollah significant political influence in Lebanon over the years and was a key player in shifting powers of the Middle East. In 2000, Nasrallah led Hezbollah’s armed resistance, forcing Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon after an 18-year occupation. Nasrallah also committed Hezbollah to support Syrian President Bashar Assad regime’s in the Syrian Civil War in 2011, playing a key role in Assad keeping power in the region.

Reuters notes that Nasrallah turned Hezbollah into a regional force:

Nasrallah’s death deals a huge blow to the group. He will be remembered among his supporters for standing up to Israel and defying the United States. To enemies, he was head of a terrorist organisation and a proxy for Iran’s Shi’ite Islamist theocracy in its tussle for influence in the Middle East. His regional influence was on display over nearly a year of conflict ignited by the Gaza war, as Hezbollah entered the fray by firing on Israel from southern Lebanon in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, and Yemeni and Iraqi groups followed suit, operating under the umbrella of “The Axis of Resistance”. “We are facing a great battle,” Nasrallah said in an Aug. 1 speech at the funeral of Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut.

Yet when thousands of Hezbollah members were injured and dozens killed, when their communications devices exploded in an apparent Israeli attack last week, that battle began to turn against his group.

Now the questions are: who’ll replace him and will his death seriously damage Hezbollah in the longer term. The New York Times:

And now he is gone, a blow to the organization so deep that it raises crucial questions about how and whether its remaining forces can strike back at Israel. Israel long considered Mr. Nasrallah not only a terrorist, but also the wily figure behind one of its most immediate national security threats. Israeli officials have described their swift escalation against the group, which culminated in the killing of Mr. Nasrallah, as a type of shock-and-awe campaign, aimed at damaging Hezbollah so quickly that Israel would not need to send ground troops across its northern border to meet its objectives in debilitating the group. With Mr. Nasrallah gone, there is no other Hezbollah leader to take his place who comes close to him in terms of stature and experience. Still, officials and analysts in the United States, while acknowledging his death as damaging the group, cautioned that counting Hezbollah out too quickly could be a mistake. They pointed to Gaza, where Israel has fought for 11 months to break Hamas, a less sophisticated adversary, without achieving a decisive victory and with a tremendously high cost in human lives. Hamas’s extensive web of tunnels has bedeviled Israeli forces, and Hezbollah has its own networks. In fact, Hamas learned what it knows about tunnels from Hezbollah, American officials said. One official called Hezbollah Hamas’s “big brother.” Israel has attacked Hezbollah’s tunnel network with artillery strikes but done little damage, U.S. officials say. Any larger effort would require heavier and more destructive bombs, likely followed by a ground campaign to clear fighters and weapons launching sites, Dana Stroul, a former Pentagon deputy assistant secretary for the Middle East, said in an interview.

This is one for the history books. It's an audio recording of the conversation between the commander of the Israeli Air Force and the pilot who eliminated Nasrallah. Pilot: We will reach everyone, everywhere. And we will do whatever is necessary to bring the hostages back and… pic.twitter.com/p7v5xHv3Or — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 28, 2024

Displaced partisans of #Hezbollah decided to parade on motorbikes while waving Hezbollah flags. The locals gave them a beating. pic.twitter.com/k86heXXUnG — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) September 27, 2024

? Breaking: Israel eliminated Hassan Khalil Yassin, who replaced Hassan Nasrallah hours ago. This breaks the Guinness world record for the shortest tenure as the head of a terrorist organization. — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 28, 2024

The Leader of the Free World must stand unequivocally with free nations defending themselves: Ukraine against the Russian invaders, Israel against Iran’s Hezbollah and Hamas. Soleimani and Nasrallah deserved their demise. Putin deserves our repudiation. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 28, 2024

Choosing a new Hezbollah leader is a lot like choosing a new pope. When one gets picked you'll see a giant plume of smoke in the sky. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 28, 2024

Don’t forget: Donald Trump praised Hezbollah as “very smart” just days after the brutal October 7th Hamas attack It’s right there on tape:pic.twitter.com/2R4oDzvS5D — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 28, 2024

Let's congratulate Hassan Khalil Yassin on his new role as… never mind. pic.twitter.com/QEoxr7ZmCw — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 28, 2024

Statement by VP Harris: "Hassan Nasrallah was a terrorist with American blood on his hands. His leadership of Hezbollah destabilized the Middle East and led to the killing of countless innocent people in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and around the world."https://t.co/yFWbQ8XEzg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 28, 2024

I keep reading everywhere that Lebanon is 'on the brink of collapse.' No. It is on the brink of relief and deliverance. When #Hezbollah, its leaders, and its leader, Hassan #Nasrallah, are finally defeated, #Lebanon will be liberated. pic.twitter.com/fRxMWjP0bX — Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) September 28, 2024

Are we expecting a Hallmark Father’s Day card selection for 'terrorists and suicide bombers' next? The @washingtonpost calling Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'moral compass' & 'father figure' is beyond repulsive. His hands were soaked with American and Israeli blood. pic.twitter.com/UZcIU23gwL — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 28, 2024

Hezbollah is a brutal, Iranian-backed terrorist group that has sought the destruction of Israel & America while terrorizing the Lebanese people for decades. Israel’s precision attacks—including Hassan Nasrallah’s death—are a signal to the world that terrorism has no safe haven. — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) September 28, 2024

You need to read this

Nasrallah successor was decided to be Hassan Khalil Yassin, the head of the military intelligence. Israel took him out two hours ago.

The message is clear, Hezbollah is not allowed to exist anymore. pic.twitter.com/PTgcW9kZIu — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 28, 2024

The Israeli @IDF confirms that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders. Nasrallah will no… pic.twitter.com/aThduf0bwe — Israel ????? (@Israel) September 28, 2024

hezbollah confirms nasrallah is dead. huge military success for israel. if netanyahu held elections today, he’d probably win. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 28, 2024

The last time we saw Free Syrians celebrate like this was after Raisi's helicopter crash — but the reaction to Nasrallah tonight is even more energetic. Raisi celebration on the left, Nasrallah on the right. pic.twitter.com/IIzENyPqkK — Kareem Rifai ? (@KareemRifai) September 27, 2024

Who is celebrating the death of Hezbollah's Nasrallah? Iranians

Syrians

Lebanese (Maronites & others)

Israelis Who is crying? Tom Wolford from West London who runs The Daily Lie 4 Jihad. pic.twitter.com/VwBWmEkEfH — Elica Le Bon ?????? ? ?? (@elicalebon) September 28, 2024

Here’s something you probably never thought would happen: Nasrallah has been eliminated, and there are more people celebrating it in Lebanon today than at Columbia University. — Oren Barsky ?? (@orenbarsky) September 27, 2024

The vast majority of Nasrallah's victims are Arabs. He is one of the 21st century's most prolific mass-murders of Muslims, widely loathed across the Middle East for a generation. What does it mean that it's the world's only Jewish state that finally (possibly) killed him? — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) September 27, 2024

The blood on Nasrallah’s hands came more from Muslims than Jews.

Hezbollah did a lot more to fight in Syria to prop up Assad than fight Israel or do anything to help Palestinians.

Again, the Middle East is complicated; not a Good v. Evil morality play for outsiders’ consumption. — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 28, 2024

Time for more NatSec Nuance™? with Angry: – if you’re upset that Nasrallah is dead, you’re on the wrong side of history. This is like the US killing Usama bin Laden. – on the flip side, if you think this won’t further destabilize the region, you aren’t paying attention -… — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) September 28, 2024

While journalists at outlets such as @skynews @guardian @bbcnews appear devestated by news of Nasrallah's probable demise much of the middle east is partying. This from Idlib in Syria. Nasrallah was a mass murderer who many hated.

Something UK journos seem to have forgotten. pic.twitter.com/wDJ3bIPmnT — David Collier (@mishtal) September 27, 2024

For many Arabs, Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was a villain, rather than a resistance hero. By @markmackinnon https://t.co/lMYRyRJVSj — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) September 28, 2024

This morning dawns without Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, no longer casting his shadow over Lebanon. What a joyous afternoon it is! An early Merry Christmas and Hanukkah echo in the air. A truly historic day—one that fills the heart with pride. Well done, Israel—sincerely and… pic.twitter.com/0NVZOyhrq7 — Amjad Taha ???? ?? (@amjadt25) September 28, 2024

Israel has had a series of impressive intelligence successes against Hezbollah, culminating with the assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, writes @dbyman. https://t.co/nDUS5A0Wtr — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) September 28, 2024

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. pic.twitter.com/gBWxK9FW2F — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 28, 2024

From Iraqi ?? to Israel ?? THANKYOU!

Congratulations to my Jewish brothers & sisters, congratulations to #Israel ?? & the civilized world on the elimination of #hizballah ter*rorists weapons leader #Nasrallah , this major achievement by Israel ?? will bring peace to our region… pic.twitter.com/girwwlWBfS — Hayder Alasadi ???? (@1AlasadiHayder) September 28, 2024 Just an Israeli, a Lebanese, and a Yemeni celebrating the elimination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah pic.twitter.com/Cp3l6neRtv — ???? (@andebetayalla) September 28, 2024

Every time Israel scores a win, Israeli's allies – led by the United States – become more respected. — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 28, 2024

As a Lebanese, this is one of the happiest days in Lebanon’s history.

As a Middle Easterner, this is one of the most transformative days for the Middle East.

As a human being who holds peace before my eyes, this is the most important day for our region. Nasrallah and Hezbollah… — Jonathan Elkhoury- ??????? ?????? (@Jonathan_Elk) September 28, 2024

Hezbollah leadership is transporting their families from Lebanon to Iraq on private jets. Also, according to the latest UN data, at least 30,000 Hezbollah supporters have fled from Lebanon to Syria in the last 72 hours. This does not include those who fled through Beirut… pic.twitter.com/RXejKZGeyV — Olia (@OliaOnX) September 27, 2024

Lebanon must not squander this opportunity to unify our country and to end the Iranian threat to our peace and security. It is time to restore Lebanese sovereignty over the whole of Lebanon, and to force what remains of Hezbollah to permanent disarmament. — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) September 28, 2024

Nasrallah was the biggest symbol of the anti-Israeli Iranian axis. Now that he is gone, along with the beeper operation, Hezbollah are in terrible shape. But is it over for them? Can they be revived? Also, what does this mean for Iran and who deserves the credit for the… pic.twitter.com/Wb2XiheiYl — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) September 28, 2024

Israeli news anchors celebrate the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah during a live broadcast. pic.twitter.com/eYmelOmmZ1 — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) September 28, 2024



