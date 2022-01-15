" />

Michael Avenatti says guards let him read only Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ in NYC federal jail

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Correction officers at Manhattan’s notorious federal jail let Michael Avenatti read only one book while behind bars: “The Art of the Deal” by former President Donald Trump, the disgraced lawyer says in a new $94 million legal claim. “It’s a pretty clear message,” Avenatti’s lawyer, Daniel McGuinness, told the Daily News Friday. “And he was told, as it says in the claim, by a fairly high-level official that it was coming from D.C. — that it was coming from the main Justice.” The convicted attorney, saddled with mountainous debt, is demanding the federal Bureau of Prisons pay him $1 m…

